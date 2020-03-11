The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a presumptive positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County.
Authorities stated the individual is a 77-year-old, out-of-state traveler with extensive travel history and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital. The man was immediately identified and isolated at the hospital, and appropriate personal protective equipment was worn by hospital personnel.
“Cases of COVID-19 in the ninth largest county and the fourth most populous metropolitan area in the country were not unexpected. This test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DCHHS has completed contract tracing and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a press release.
During a press conference yesterday, Jenkins said, “There’s minimal risk to those healthcare workers and because they are in a state-of-the-art negative pressure room, there is no risk to people who come into other parts of the healthcare facility.”
Due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations, Jenkins said they cannot release further details about the individual, the healthcare facility in which he’s being treated or a list of individuals he may have come in contact with.
He said people who have come into contact with a COVID-19 case are placed into isolation, and if they become symptomatic then they are tested. If they test positive the public will be notified.
“While we know this case is concerning, it is not unexpected. We have been watching the numbers increase across the US and have been preparing for this event. We are working with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Philip Huang.
The CDC recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to see medical care.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.