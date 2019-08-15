The Rowlett City Council approved a resolution to call for public hearings on the 2019-20 tax rate following a presentation during the Aug. 6 council meeting.
Budget Officer Vlad Steere said that state law requires two public hearings if the proposed tax rate exceeds the effective rate. Dates for those public hearings are Aug. 20 and Sept. 3.
The city staff requested guidance from the council as to what tax rate to be included in the proposed tax rate notice, which is something it has to publish.
“What that tax rate does is effectively establishes a ceiling for the tax rate that can be adopted,” Steere said.
“The fiscal year 2020 rate was calculated to be $0.719138 (per $100 valuation),” he continued. “What the effective tax rate is, is a calculation as to the tax rate that needs to be set in order for the city to bring in the same amount of revenue as last year on the properties that were on the tax roll both last year and this year.”
Steere noted that new construction that’s on the tax roll for the first time this year is excluded from this calculation.
The rollback tax rate is the effective rate plus 8 percent. This is the highest tax rate that a city can set without the citizens calling for a referendum and a vote on this tax rate, he said. The rollback rate has been calculated at $0.764420.
“That’s about seven-tenths of a penny above the current of $0.757173,” Steere said. “It is the staff’s recommendation that the notice include the rollback rate of $0.764420 for discussion purposes and to provide council room to increase the tax rate as needed.”
He added that last fiscal year the council provided the same direction, and the actual budget reduced the tax rate by two pennies.
“The city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 does not include a tax rate increase; it assumes that the tax rate stays the same at $0.757173. However, publishing the higher rate in the notice would allow council the flexibility to increase the tax rate if they so deem fit,” Steere said.
To provide some perspective, increasing the tax rate to the rollback would provide the general fund about $370,000 of additional property tax funding.
