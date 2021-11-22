Spring registration is open for Garland ISD’s Evening Study Center classes.
The study center offers educational classes for parents who want to improve their English skills and supports parents so they can be more involved in their child's education.
All parents of Garland ISD students are welcome to register. Family members that live in the same household as a student may also register, but priority will be given to returning participants and Garland ISD parents or legal guardians.
The spring 2022 registration window will be open from Nov. 15-30. Applicants will need to complete their application by filling out a form posted on the Garland ISD website.
Classes are free with the exception of two required books and will run from Jan. 10 to March 30, 2022. Classes will be available on both Monday and Wednesday evenings.
The non-credit English language classes will be designed to improve listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Classes are taught by certified teachers and available in four levels of English.
The study center also supports family members who want to earn a high school diploma equivalency and better career opportunities. Through a partnership with Dallas County Community College Eastfield, families can prepare for the Spanish General Educational Development test with Garland ISD’s help. Two classes are offered from 6-8 p.m. This class is available in Spanish.
The district is also exploring offering workforce training for parents upon request. Workforce training information request forms can be found on the website.
The district also offers an L-Civics class to parents or guardians of English learners who plan to apply for citizenship. L-Civics classes will be held in English, one with Spanish support and one with Vietnamese support. From U.S. Geography and U.S. History to the branches of government and U.S. law, this course prepares participants to pass their U.S. citizenship test.
Two classes are offered from 6-8 p.m. Seats are limited to 25 Spanish seats and 25 Vietnamese seats.
Following the district's protocol for safe school operations, classes will be offered virtually. The district will also hold in-person classes at Bradfield Elementary and Daugherty Elementary.
