Retired U.S. Navy Seal speaks on service

The coronavirus didn’t stop the city of Rowlett from honoring all the military men and women who gave their lives. Instead of a gathering, the city streamed the ceremony on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page Monday morning.
“Our men and women who serve are an extraordinarily selfless group, so take a moment to remember our fallen. To those who never left the battlefields. Reflect on their service and sacrifice, and live in gratitude each and every day for the precious gift they have given to us – that of our nation’s continued freedom,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said.
This year’s keynote speaker was retired U.S. Navy Seal Floyd McLendon Jr.
McLendon spent 25 years in the service, 15 of those as a Navy SEAL. During his Naval service, he was deployed five times with presence in more than 20 countries, including two combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Since my retirement three years ago, I’m experiencing that the weight of Memorial Day is becoming heavier and heavier each year. From my humble experiences throughout my military service and working with my fellow Americans, I assure you, we were and are solely focused on the mission,” he said. “Moments, days like this, were not on our minds because we understand the gravity of our efforts and how it impacts the United States of America, and there is no room for error.”
McLendon shared stories about his own experience during the emotional ceremony.
“I believe that no one joins the military with the thought, ‘I want to die for my country.’ There are some who say the military brainwashes individuals, but understand this, the military creates an environment for individuals to be forced into brothers and sisters regardless of gender, race, economic status; allowing growth into service for one another, for the team, for the command, for the branch of service, for the American people and for this great country,” he said.
“It forges the basic principle of existence as a human being; we are at our best when we serve. The individuals I remember who came to my aid at my desperate time of need choose to do so because they believe I have something to offer. I realized it was my duty to never fall short of the graces of my fellow military veterans; to always answer the call and fill the gap, regardless of the consequences to self because that my fellow Americans, is true service.”
He ended his speech with, "Whatever you take away from Memorial Day let it not be sorrow or regret. Our heroes courageously walked into the fire so that we may live, enjoy our liberties and pursue happiness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.