Returning to Rowlett: New principal brings a scope of experience to Pearson

Nita Pearson Elementary School started this school year with a new leader in Cherelle Wilson. The Rockwall resident is no stranger to Rowlett, having served as an assistant principal at Schrade Middle School during her 12-year career with Garland ISD. Now she looks forward to building relationships with her students, families, staff and community at Pearson.
How long have you been with Garland ISD?
This is my 12th year. I started out teaching here and have stayed in the district.
What did you teach?
I started out at Walnut Glen Academy teaching music to pre-K to fifth-graders.
Why did you choose to work with elementary kids?
I’m originally a musician. I play bass clarinet with a group called the Plano Clarinet Choir and I love playing music, but I didn’t want to be in front of a band more than being in the band. So I found that if I took elementary, I was able to spend more time actually interacting with the kids more one-on-one. When you do band often times you have big sections, and there’s so many kids. In elementary you have more of a chance to do more one-on-one with kids with smaller groups, and you can bring variety to them like choir, instrumental and folk dancing. I just liked the ability to get down on the floor and play with kids.
I taught music for four years and then I went into the classroom and started teaching third grade science and writing at the same school.
The next year I looped back with my kids and taught fourth and fifth grade math and writing, and social studies. In between the summers I did fifth grade reading as well.
Which subject was easier for you?
Other than music, it was math. I like math, and they say that those two usually go together. If you like music you usually like math because it makes sense. It’s a system that always makes sense, and you can always have one answer.
When did you first get into music?
I started playing the clarinet in the sixth grade, played that all through sixth, seventh and eighth grade, and at the end of my eighth grade year I asked my band director for a challenge, and that moved me to bass clarinet. I liked the lower sound and that it was a little bit different and it was just fun.
Do you sing as well?
I sing a little bit. I sometimes sing at church. That’s usually what I do, but for the most part I’m an instrumentalist at heart.
What do you think the impacts of music are on kids?
Knowing that I have some academic teaching experience and understand fine arts, I feel like the impact on kids is that I understand that all things effect kids, all things effect them both academically, socially and emotionally, and their overall character development. Some kids respond better to music, some respond better to math or whatever the different classes are, so it’s important for all of us, as educators, to understand that we have to give kids a well-balanced, nurturing environment for them to be able to learn.
What did you enjoy most about teaching?
Just the kids. Kids in elementary are funny little characters sometimes. When they ask questions you have to remember, though it may be very direct, it is honestly a curiosity that they have. The first time for them may be your 18 millionth time. They’re discovering things for the first time and it’s that innocence that I just love with kids.
What drew you to education?
My mother is a nurse, and my father is a blue collar worker, and I told my mom I do not want to do nursing, I can’t do blood, gore and bodies. I told my mom I wanted to do something different, and my opening didn’t come until my last year of my undergraduate. I had taken courses in music education, and they move you into the direction of band director, but I just didn’t find my niche, so I took my elementary music course and they expose you to teaching elementary music, and that’s when it finally clicked. I loved it. I ate it up, and it was just the best thing ever. So that’s what drew me not only to teaching but also to the elementary level.
Why did you decide to make the switch to administration?
I had the opportunity to go and do some observations as a teacher mentor for one of the new teachers. I love the idea of being able to coach her through some of the things that she was going through; even though she was teaching special ed and I didn’t know anything about special ed. It gave me a chance to see that I need to grow more professionally; I need to go and find more things. So going through that whole process of learning and leading, and someone really relying on me to help through certain questions that they may have told me that I probably needed to stretch my own personal knowledge. I started school and took lots of classes, and got my internship here in Garland as an administrative intern at Schrade Middle School that turned into an assistant principal position, and I stayed there for three years. I’m always asking for a challenge, so I asked for the opportunity to get more administrative experience at elementary and moved to Lister Elementary as an assistant principal, and ended coming back to Rowlett, to Pearson Elementary.
What are you looking forward this year?
I’m looking forward to building relationships with our kids and our families. I know that Pearson is not just a school in Garland ISD; we’re also part of the community of Rowlett, so we want to build a strong bond and collaborative relationship with all of our community members.
We want to make sure that we’re not only building up our families but we’re building up different generations because we have a huge impact on how families change over the course of different decades.
