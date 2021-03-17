The Rowlett Ready program of the Rowlett Community Organizations Active in Disaster (RCOAD) recognizes that small businesses are suffering from financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RCOAD Board of Directors and the Rowlett City Council feel strongly that the Rowlett business community needs our support during this extraordinary health crisis, a press release states. The Rowlett Business Stimulus (ROBUST) grant was developed to provide short-term, immediate financial aid to small businesses who have sustained economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not intended to be the sole source to sustain a business during this health crisis. Businesses are encouraged to seek out additional sources of stop-gap funding in addition to this grant.
A first round of funding, with a maximum award total of $10,000, was initiated in April 2020. A second round funded remaining eligible applicants from the first round. A third round provided a maximum award total of $25,000 per business for economic losses sustained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This fourth round, using the remainder of the funds already allocated by the City of Rowlett will provide a maximum of $20,000 in two categories: recovery and personal protection equipment/supplies reimbursement.
"The ROBUST grants have been a tremendous success for our business community with 91 businesses receiving over $600,000 in grants,” said Michael Gallops, president and CEO of the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce. “Help is still needed though and we appreciate the city of Rowlett making more funds available. We expect to help many more business with Round 4."
Criteria
This program is open to all non-home based; small businesses located within the city of Rowlett who meet the following criteria:
*Must have 100 or fewer FTE (full time equivalent) employees and have a 2019 annual gross income of less than $10 million.
*Must have a physical and publicly accessible location within the city of Rowlett in a commercial building or business district with a valid certificate of occupancy and must have been in continuous operation for a period of at least one year prior to the application date.
*Must be in good standing with the city of Rowlett with respect to taxes, fees, utility payments, and other financial obligations to the city. Must not be delinquent in the payment of federal, Dallas County, Rockwall County or other local taxes
*Must certify that their business has been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19.
*Must be a locally owned, independent business responsible for all revenues and expenses.
*Must have experienced a loss of at least 25% in income since March 1, 2020 due to COVID-19.
*Must not have a conflict of interest (no award may be made to any business entity or person whereby grant consideration may be a violation of Chapter 171, Texas Local Government Code).
*Must not have received more than $50,000 in PPP, EIDL, CRF, or other federal assistance.
Exclusions
*Home-based businesses, non-profit entities, businesses whose primary income is derived from rental/income-producing properties, and businesses that operate as an age-restricted business.
*Employees and their immediate family members of Dallas County, Rockwall County, or the City of Rowlett.
*Elected officials and their immediate family members of Dallas County, Rockwall County, or the City of Rowlett.
*Persons/entities who are a party to a lawsuit against Dallas County, Rockwall County, or the City of Rowlett.
*Persons/entities who have been a party to a contract with the Dallas County, Rockwall County, or the city of Rowlett that has been terminated in the past 13 months because of insufficient performance.
Participation in other government-funded assistance programs is not an automatic disqualification for participation in the ROBUST grant program. However, funds received through other government-funded assistance programs, including government-funded programs managed by third-party intermediaries, cannot be used for the same costs for which ROBUST grant assistance is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.