Rockwall County is transitioning from the waitlist to a mass vaccination notification list.
The Helping Hands/Rockwall County vaccine waitlist has been closed. Over the next few weeks, the county will continue to utilize the original waitlist to ensure all 1A and 1B eligible individuals have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Now that the state has further broadened the eligibility criteria, the waitlist is not a manageable option, the county stated. Instead, a notification list has been created.
If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, text the keyword “VAXROCKWALL” to 888777. After joining the VAXROCKWALL notification list you will receive text notifications regarding upcoming mass vaccination operations in Rockwall County. You will then be directed where to go and how to book an appointment.
Vaccine registration event set
Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch and the city of Rowlett are partnering to host a vaccine registration event at the Rowlett Community Centre from 10 a.m. to noon March 25.
Vaccines will not be administered. The purpose of this event is to provide residents with an opportunity to register for the vaccine if they do not have access to the internet or would prefer to register for the vaccine in person.
Residents who attend are asked to wear a mask.
