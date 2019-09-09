Rockwall Duck Regatta returns to The Harbor

Each year, the biggest flock of rubber duckies you’ve ever seen races down the fountain at The Harbor for a chance to win specQUACKular prizes. This year, the Southwest Kia Rubber Duck Regatta returns Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21. Featuring attractions that will entertain all ages, the event boasts two rubber duck races; a Shake Your Tail Feathers 5K and fun run sponsored by Platinum Construction; a Movie on the Lake screening of “The Sandlot,” a KidZone including inflatables, train, and petting zoo, local performers on the Texan Theater-sponsored stage; vendors; a Corporate Duck Beauty Pageant sponsored by the Rockwall Art League, and more.
Adopt a Duck
The Duck Regatta gives folks chances to win fabulous prizes in the GloRace and the Day Race. For $5, folks can adopt a duck for both races for the chance to win some prizes, including a family trip to Disney World.
Following the Movie on the Lake on Friday (about 9:30 p.m.), numerous glow-in-the-dark mini rubber duckies will light up the Harbor fountain in the GloRace. Prizes include:
- 1st Prize – Dallas Sports Package (Sponsored by Hanby Insurance)
- 2nd Prize - $500 VISA Gift Card (Sponsored by Bracamonte Law)
- 3rd Prize - $250 VISA Gift Card (Sponsored by Platinum Construction)
At 4 p.m. Saturday, catch the Duck Regatta’s signature Day Race that will see thousands of baby rubber ducks race down The Harbor fountain. Prizes include:
- 1st Place Prize – Family Trip to Disney World – a seven-day stay in a condo in Orlando plus four one-day tickets to Disney World (Sponsored by DeStefano Remodeling)
- 2nd Place Prize - $500 VISA Gift Card (Sponsored by Community Infusion Solutions, Inc.)
- 3rd Place Prize - $250 Gift Card (Sponsored by Lindsay Mitchell, Realtor)
Winners will be announced on the main stage following each race, and receive recognition on the event’s website and social media channels.
Corporate Duck Beauty Pageant
Show off your duck-a-tude by decorating a duck that stands out from the flock. Corporate Duck Beauty Pageant contestants can use any medium to decorate a 10-inch rubber duck (ducks must be family-friendly). Their works of art will then be displayed at The Harbor for judging by a panel of celebrity judges.
The judges will award prizes for the top three winners, plus a People’s Choice category where folks can vote for their favorite duck (need not be present to win). Drop in to Hanby Insurance, Inwood National Bank or Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas to pick up a corporate duck for decorating.
Shake Your Tail Feathers 5k
This 5k and family fun run event sponsored by Platinum Construction will kick off the festivities on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be given to male and female 5k overall, masters, and top three male and female finishers in the various age groups. Fun Duck awards will also be given to the top three boy and girl winners of the fun run.
Participants of the 5K and 1K run will receive one free rubber duck for the regatta.
All proceeds from this year’s event benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas. Learn more at rockwallduckrace.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.