The Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees received a school start update from several district leaders during Monday’s school board meeting.
Superintendent John Villarreal and district leadership team members presented a School Start update to the board of trustees. Villarreal informed the board of the recent back-to-school registration period where parents across the district selected in-person learning by 62 percent and remote learning by 38 percent.
“This information allows campuses and the district to continue planning for a reasonably safe in-person start and appropriately staff for our remote learners,” said Villarreal.
Senior Chief Financial Officer David Carter presented information regarding operations to the board of trustees. He showed a video of bus transportation procedures, student technology distribution information, Child Nutrition plans for contactless in-person cafeteria modifications and the Grab-N-Go program for remote learners in need of meals. Locations for the remote learner Grab-N-Go meals include Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall High Schools; Cain, Williams, and Utley Middle Schools; and Cullins-Lake Pointe Elementary School.
Carter also presented the building modifications completed or currently underway, including health screening signage, plexiglass desk shields for teachers and students, plexiglass shields for the school reception area, social distancing markers, and the installation of contactless water bottle filler stations. In addition, the district is hiring an additional 22 custodians – one for each school campus – to assist with the enhanced cleaning procedures, which includes electrostatic misters.
Mary Johnston, chief academic officer of elementary schools, presented a video that reviewed the daily procedures for an elementary student attending in-person school. She also discussed the requirement for students in grades 4-6 to wear a mask or face covering as well as the face shields provided by the district for every student grades PreK-3. Johnston also discussed the plan for in-person and virtual Meet the Teacher opportunities at the elementary level.
The board also heard the plan for remote learners. Johnston said, “With the help of our instructional coordinators and principals, we have a remote learning plan that will instruct more than 3,200 students with 130 dedicated remote learning teachers. The teachers will be in their classrooms at our campuses so they can access all the instructional materials and technology they need to provide excellence remotely. Parents will see the same high-level curriculum, while students learn remotely while engaged with teacher/s and other students in this new platform.”
Parents of remote learners will soon begin to receive emails from their child’s teacher/s.
Amy Ellis, chief curriculum and instruction officer, provided an update regarding secondary campuses. At the middle school level, she showed the video describing the middle school procedures for in-person learners. She also reviewed the staggered passing period bell schedule at the middle school level. Ellis announced the addition of three elective teachers at Cain Middle School to provide assistance to classroom enrollments at the largest middle school in the district.
Ellis also provided more details regarding the high school hybrid schedule developed by district and high school campus leadership. She explained how the student population at the high schools would be divided into two groups according to alpha last name and then rotate between in-person learning two days and remote learning for three days most weeks. Both groups would remotely learn on Wednesdays.
