Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees selected as 2019 Honor School Board

The Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees is one of five school boards from across Texas selected as an Honor School Board as part of the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards. Each year, the program recognizes outstanding Texas school boards for commitment and service that has made a positive impact on Texas public school students.
The RISD Board of Trustees, which represents the Texas communities of Rockwall, Heath, McClendon-Chisolm, and portions of Rowlett, Wylie and Fate, was nominated for the award by Superintendent John Villarreal.
“It is clear that our trustees recognize that making a positive difference in the lives of our students, our staff and community requires teamwork,” said Dr. Villarreal. “That has moved our district to even greater levels of excellence.”
The RISD and other four Honor Boards — from Frenship, Harlingen, Pasadena, and Tyler — are now finalists for the program’s highest honor: 2019 Outstanding School Board. They will be interviewed at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas, where one board will be named Outstanding School Board during the convention’s first general session at 4 p.m., Sept. 20. The other Honor Boards, as well as eight regional winners, will also be recognized at that time.
The five Honor Boards were selected by a committee of Texas school superintendents, chaired by Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan, whose school board was named the Outstanding School Board for 2018. The selection committee’s decisions were based on criteria that includes: support for educational performance, support for educational improvement projects, commitment to a code of ethics; and maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members.
Since 1971, the TASA School Board Awards program has honored Texas school district boards of trustees that have demonstrated dedication to student achievement and that put students first. The program is facilitated by TASA, the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.