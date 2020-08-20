During Monday night’s Rockwall ISD Board of Trustee meeting the board decided to suspend final exam exemptions for 2020-2021 school year, sets a lower tax rate, approves elementary restroom improvements.
Kelvin Stroy, chief student services officer, informed the board members of the recent distribution of state PPE supplies to campuses. The original shipment from the state was not the entire allotment for Rockwall ISD. The district anticipates another shipment of supplies in the coming weeks.
Nichol Smithers, director of Health Services, discussed the designation of a sick clinic at each campus for students or staff who may be exhibiting signs of COVID-19. The sick clinic is separate from the regular nursing clinic, where students are seen for routine health concerns.
Smithers also reiterated the COVID-19 notification process. Per the Texas Education Agency, notification of a positive COVID-19 case is sent to all parents and staff of a school of the affected campus. Should the number of cases warrant an intermittent closure, a notification will be sent to all district families and staff. The district is hiring two additional registered nurses to conduct contact tracing when a positive COVID-19 case is reported.
The board approved a resolution suspending policy EIAA (LOCAL) for the 2020-2021 school year regarding midterm and semester exam exemptions for juniors and seniors. Due to COVID-19, Rockwall ISD has chosen not to administer semester or final exams for the 2020-2021 school year, as reflected in the Grading Guidelines.
The board also approved a lower tax rate for the year 2020. The tax rate is 94 cents for Maintenance and Operations (funds ex: utilities, salaries, operations, etc.) and 37 cents for Interest and Sinking (funds ex: bond payments) for a total tax rate of $1.3100, representing a 12 cent decrease over the last two years.
Additionally, the board approved a multi-campus capital improvement project to upgrade student restrooms at the following elementary campuses: Amy Parks-Heath, Cullins-Lake Pointe, Hartman, Jones, Nebbie Williams, Pullen, Rochell, and Springer. The total cost of the project is $3.2 million and will be paid for by the 2007 bond authorization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.