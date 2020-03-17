Rockwall ISD

In support of the national effort by the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate COVID-19, Rockwall ISD will suspend in-person classes but will continue online campus learning through April 3. 

The district urges students to remain at home and continue with online campus learning. As yesterday’s parent email message stated, Online Campus Learning will begin this Wednesday, March 18, and will now continue through April 3. An email message from our Curriculum & Instruction Department will be sent to parents Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The district’s free student meal program will also continue through April 3.

All activities, including athletic practices and district facilities are closed through April 3.

“We recognize the difficulty this decision may cause families. It hurts our hearts that students are not in our schools, but we know it is the best decision for all.  As this situation continues to evolve, we will communicate to provide concise information based on the most current guidance from our local, state, and federal health authorities,” the district stated.

It was noted that the return day of Monday, April 6, could change as the district continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19.

