Rockwall ISD’s trustees honored as Region 10 Board of the Year

Rockwall Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has been named Region 10 Education Service Center 2019 Honor Board of the Year. They are among 13 Texas school district boards selected as regional nominees for the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards.
“We are proud and honored that our Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees was named the Region 10 Board of the Year,” said Rockwall ISD Superintendent Dr. John Villarreal. “Our Board members consistently demonstrate their commitment to staff and students in the pursuit of excellence. This nomination is a reflection of the Board’s work over the last 36 months in the areas of academic achievement, governance, finance, operations and facilities planning. This recognition of leadership from our Board of Trustees is a result of the support and partnership we value with our community.”
TASA’s School Board Awards Committee will meet in late July to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. Those finalists will be interviewed at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas Sept. 20-22, and one will be named Outstanding School Board of the Year during that event.
"We are proud of the Board's accomplishments in collaboration with Supt. Villarreal that serve RISD’s students and educators, and ultimately the entire Rockwall community. We salute you!” said Region 10 Executive Director Gordon Taylor.
The TASA School Board Awards Program was established in 1971 to recognize the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas.
Region 10 ESC is one of 20 regional service centers established by the Texas State Legislature in 1967 for the purpose of providing school services, impacting more than 865,000 students and 106,000 school staff, of which 56,000 are teachers in over 130 ISDs, charters and private schools across 10 north Texas counties.
The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.
