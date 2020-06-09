Rockwall ISD to provide summer meals
Rockwall ISD recently announced that their Child Nutrition Department will be serving free meals during the summer.

Meals are available for children 18 years and younger and all SPED program students at the following three locations from 10 a.m. to noon.

Rochell Elementary, Rochell Court, Rockwall

Dobbs Elementary, 901 E. Interurban St., Rockwall

Jones Elementary, 2051 Trail Glen, Rockwall

Due to construction, Jones will be closed for meal service beginning Monday, June 8 , and re-open, Monday, June 22. 

Child Nutrition will continue to provide meals for seven days.  The sites will be open Mondays-Thursdays, with meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday provided on Thursdays.

This schedule change begins the week of June 8, with Thursday, June 11th, providing meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.  This schedule will continue until further notice, according to the district website.

To date, Rockwall ISD’s Child Nutrition staff has served 23,838 meals at three locations.

Meal Service Requirements

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recognized that under the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency, parents participating in all Child Nutrition Programs may need to pick up meals for their children without the children present.  The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has established guidelines for the implementation of this wavier as follows:

Regardless of Program, when a parent or guardian arrives to pick up a meal without a child present, they will need to present one of the following items: 

  • Official Letter / Email / Other Correspondence from school listing children enrolled
  • Individual student report cards
  • Attendance record from parent portal of school website
  • Birth certificate for children not in school
  • Student ID cards
