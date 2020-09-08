The Rowlett Ready program of the Rowlett Community Organizations Active in Disaster (RCOAD) recognizes that small businesses are suffering from financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The RCOAD Board of Directors and the Rowlett City Council feel strongly that the Rowlett business community needs their support during this extraordinary health crisis. The Rowlett Business Stimulus (ROBUST) grant was developed to provide short-term, immediate financial aid to small businesses who have sustained economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not intended to be the sole source to sustain a business during this health crisis. Businesses are encouraged to seek out additional sources of stop-gap funding in addition to this grant. The ROBUST grant program is being rolled out in three phases, or rounds.
The application period for round 3 of the ROBUST grant is now open.
This is not first-come, first served. Recipients in this round will be selected by a randomized process. You are eligible to apply even if you were a recipient in Round 1 or 2 provided you meet the new qualifications. The application period begins at 8 a.m., Sept. 8.
The expected application period for this round is Sept. 8-21. Eligible applicants will be randomly selected to receive a maximum award of $25,000. The random selection process is expected to take place on Sept. 22. First round applicants must submit an updated application. First and second round applicants awarded in the third round will have their maximum award amount reduced by their initial award amount and any assistance received from Dallas County’s Emergency Business Assistance Program.
Additionally, businesses that received more than $50,000 in PPP, EIDL, CRF, or other government assistance will not be eligible to participate in the third round of the ROBUST Grant program. All applicants will be subject to a duplication-of-benefits review to ensure that funds awarded through the Dallas County EBAP are used to reduce the eligible amount of funding through the second and third rounds of the ROBUST Grant program. Distribution of third round awards are expected to begin by the end of September, pending verification and approval from Dallas County.
This program is open to all non-home-based, small businesses located within the city of Rowlett who meet the following criteria:
• Must have 100 or fewer FTE (full time equivalent) employees for payroll as of March 1, 2020 and have a 2019 annual gross income of less than $10 million.
• Must have a physical and publicly accessible location within the city of Rowlett in a commercial building or business district with a valid Certificate of Occupancy and must have been in existence on or before February 1, 2019.
• Must be in good standing with the city of Rowlett with respect to taxes, fees, utility payments, and other financial obligations to the city. Must not be delinquent in the payment of federal, Dallas County, Rockwall County, or other local taxes.
• Must have current or anticipated revenue decline beginning March 1, 2020 resulting from COVID-19 impacts.
• Must be a locally owned, independent business responsible for all revenues and expenses.
• Must have experienced a loss of at least 25 per cent in income since March 1, 2020 due to COVID-19.
• Must not have a conflict of interest (no award may be made to any business entity or person whereby grant consideration may be a violation of Chapter 171, Texas Local Government Code).
• Must not have received more than $50,000 in PPP, EIDL, CRF, or other government assistance.
To apply, go to www.rowlettready.com/robust and click through the links to Phase 3. The application will not be available until Tuesday morning.
