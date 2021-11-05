Rowlett addresses traffic safety

The Rowlett City Council is addressing monuments and traffic concerns on Highway 66.
At Tuesday’s City Council Workshop, City Engineer Tom Harris discussed the Lakeview Parkway (Highway 66) and Martin Drive traffic lights that were proposed in 2012 after the reconstruction of the intersection that year.
After a design for traffic lights with built-in monuments signifying the entrance of downtown was introduced to the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDoT) in 2017, it was rejected in September for possible interference with the traffic control device.
The City Council discussed other options to add a monument to the intersection without breaking TXDoT’s policy. City Manager Brian Funderburk said the Dalrock Road and Sunset Boulevard intersection included Bayside monuments on city-owned property and out of the right of way.
Councilmember Blake Margolis suggested signifying the downtown entrance on street signs rather than building a monument.
“We have a lot of monuments,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “I would like us to not have to spend more taxpayer dollars on monuments.”
The city will move forward with installing the $313,820 traffic lights, and the project is estimated to be completed by summer of 2022.
“There have been at least two incidents where pedestrians have been struck, so there is definitely a need for pedestrians and cars to have a traffic light there,” Margolis said.
The council also addressed the public’s desire for streetlights on Highway 66.
Public Works Director Gary Enna said that because it is a state highway, TXDoT would need to assess any current safety risks on Highway 66. If Rowlett wanted to install lights without TXDoT’s approval, the city would have to pay full construction and electric costs for the lights. However, if TXDoT sees Highway 66 as a safety hazard without street lights, the department will pay a portion of the costs, Enna said.
