NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Aug. 17 to help find homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.
The Rowlett Animal Shelter will be having their quarterly Adopt-a-thon event in conjunction with Clear the Shelters day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Adoption fees will be reduced to $25. There will be several volunteers to help potential adopters find their perfect dog or cat to fill their home with unconditional love and help the shelter maintain their high live release rate of 98.99 percent.
Friends of Rowlett Animals’ foster cats will be at the Petsmart in Rockwall for a reduced fee as well.
The Rowlett Animal Shelter is located at 4402 Industrial Street. For more information on the shelter, visit ci.rowlett.tx.us/99/Animal-Services.
