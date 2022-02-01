The city of Rowlett and Garland ISD are preparing for the incoming winter storm.
The city of Rowlett recommends residents take certain protocol as the storm approaches.
Residents are encouraged to protect their outdoor pipes and faucets to prevent them from freezing by wrapping and/or covering them.
Residents are also encouraged to test their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, so they know if a fire or gas leak occurs. If the alarms are battery powered, residents should stock up on some extra batteries.
Residents can sign up for Connect Rowlett, an emergency notification service allowing Rowlett residents to opt-in and receive information via phone call, text message, and/or email based on locations and subjects relevant to them at https://www.smart911.com/.../registrationLanding.action
Garland ISD is scheduled to close Thursday due to the incoming winter storm.
School closures include ICON Virtual School and Remote Conferencing. All scheduled activities are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3.
“We encourage students to take home electronic devices tomorrow to complete homework and assignments,” a letter to parents said.
The district said it will continue to monitor road conditions. A decision will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday regarding Friday operations. If road conditions impact school operations, the district will share that information on its website, social media platforms, GRS-TV, and through its Skylert phone message system.
“We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Please avoid any unnecessary travel in this inclement weather. Stay safe and warm,” the letter said.
