During a joint City Council work session with the Rowlett Animal Shelter Advisory Board Tuesday night, the board went over accomplishments and what they’d like to do in 2019-20.
Animal Shelter Advisory Board Chair Deana Seigler said the city maintains a live release rate of 98.8 percent.
“They haven’t had to euthanize for space since January of 2014,” she said. “I contribute that a lot to the staff that’s now in place; they really care about the animals. I also contribute that to Friends of Rowlett Animals (FRAS), which is the volunteer organization that supports the shelter. Without that close partnership, they would not be able to market and get the animals out at that high of a live release rate.”
Seigler noted that the shelter has 24 kennels for dogs, and over the last five years the occupancy has nearly doubled. As the population of Rowlett continues to grow, the shelter will continue to get more crowded.
Since the change in ordinance to allow TNR (trap, neuter, return) FRAS has been able to establish a colony database, sign up five colony managers and 32 spay/neuters have been conducted.
The presentation noted that one cat can produce up to 20,736 kittens in just four years.
This program does not cost the city anything and is not managed by the shelter or city staff, but they do have access to the colony database.
Friends of Rowlett Animals also offers TNR classes; dates can be found on their Facebook page.
Seigler said going forward the board plans to look at potential partnerships with possibly other rescues, create an animal services appreciate day, look into mandatory spay/neuter, and shelter dog ride-along with police officers.
