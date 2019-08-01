At a City Council Meeting held this evening at 7 p.m., the city’s new development partner Sapphire Bay Land Holdings I, LLC, was identified and the vision for the newly named Sapphire Bay development was shared. Sapphire Bay is located on the lakeside property south of IH-30 at Dalrock Road. The City and Sapphire Bay Land Holdings I, LLC closed on the purchase of this property earlier today.
“Our goal, first and foremost, has been to facilitate development of this land in a manner that optimizes its value to the citizens of Rowlett.” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian “And we have. Sapphire Bay absolutely accomplishes this goal. The Rowlett City Council has been steadfast in upholding our community’s vision; this is a one-of-a-kind property and we made a commitment to get it right. In conjunction with our new development partner, we will be able to hold fast to our commitment to develop the unique destination that Rowlett citizens deserve.”
With features such as a Crystal Lagoons amenity and an island entertainment component with an incredible synchronized water and video show; a resort and conference center; a world class marina; and the Surf and Beach Club, Sapphire Bay will become a national destination for conferences, vacationing families, residents looking for a unique place to call home, and businesses who want to locate where their employees can live, work, and play.
Sapphire Bay will help grow the city’s economy through diversification of jobs, housing, tourism and business opportunities. Sapphire Bay will optimize Rowlett’s location on Lake Ray Hubbard and create a distinctive identity while providing amenities long desired by our residents.
The city will host a Town Hall Meeting with their development partner, who will unveil detailed plans for Sapphire Bay, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Main Street Events, located at 4111 Main Street, Rowlett, 75088. This meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Rowlett, Texas Facebook page.
