The Rowlett City Council approved the 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Plan, following a presentation by Maria Martinez, Neighborhood Services Manager, during the Aug. 6 council meeting.
The CDBG national objectives is to directly assist low-income people making less than 80 percent of the area median income, preventing or eliminating slum and blight, and providing urgent community need.
Martinez said this coincides with the city’s 2016-2020 consolidate plan objectives to provide decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.
Income eligibility must fall within 80 percent of Dallas Metropolitan Statistical Area Median household income, which Martinez noted has gone up from last year.
In 2018 a person household limit was $43,250, and a two-person household limit was $49,400. For 2019, the limit for a one-person household is $46,550 and $53,200 for a two-person household.
The Plan Year 2019 allocations include $158,730 for alley projects, $36,630 for public services, specifically the nonprofit Life Message, and $48,840 for administration for a consolidate plan update. The city staff also found $65,982 in ally project carryover.
“The way we have done this in the past is we’ve been able to really help some of our residents in some of our programs, including our utility assistance and our housing rehab program, and we will be discussing doing that again this year,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.
“This is a very difficult administrative program, and this is the best way for us to administer this program from a very efficient and effective manner,” she added. “But we have historically matched these funds out of our general fund to aid our citizens in other areas. That hasn’t been determined from a final standpoint this year, but we’ll be discussing that in great detail in our budget.”
