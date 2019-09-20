After several public hearings the Rowlett City Council took action during Tuesday night’s regular meeting, approving an ordinance to adopt the budget for fiscal year 2020 and ratifying the property tax revenue increase reflected in the budget for FY2020.
Budget Officer Vlad Steere presented an overview to the council.
The city manager’s proposed budget as submitted on Aug. 6 are as follows: For the combined budget the revenues were calculated at $142.1 million; expenses – $142.3 million. In the general fund the revenue is $47.3 million; expense – $47.3 million; in the utility fund the revenue is $32.8 million; and expenses – $32.2 million. This pays for 463.45 positions.
“After the submission and during the two budget work sessions, City Council took an in-depth dive into the budget and made several revisions,” Steere said.
The city manager’s proposed budget as revised and voted on Tuesday night are as follows: For the combined budget, the revenue is calculated at $142.5 million and expense – $142.7 million. In the general fund the revenue is $47.8 million and expenses – $47.8 million; in the utility fund the revenue is $32.8 million and expenses – $32.3 million. These revisions will pay for 466.77 positions for FY2020.
These revisions included adding three additional police officers, an additional dispatcher, increase employee raises from 2 to 3 percent, an additional assistant fire chief, adjusted firefighter/paramedic top pay, additional equipment – animal services vehicle, new computers for dispatch staff, Toro Sand Pro 5040, outdoor warning siren, hardware maintenance, and increased animal services building renovation budget from $100,000 to $150,000.
“In order to account for all these costs and to keep a balanced budget, council increased the sales tax and franchisee fee budgets. It deferred the internal auditor position for one year, and the real goal of that is that the salary savings from fiscal year 2019 will be used in fiscal year 2020 to contract with a firm to put together an audit plan. Then in fiscal year 2021 that position will be brought back to execute that audit plan,” Steere said.
Some cuts had to be made as well.
Steere said the grant writer position was kept at part-time; several programs were eliminated including housing rehabilitation; the Arts & Humanities Arts and Sculptures, but $10,000 was kept in the budget for the maintenance of the existing sculptures. The parks improvements was also eliminated; the sidewalk replacement budget was reduced; the downtown master plan capital project was removed; court security fund revenues was adjusted, along with other operating budget adjustments.
The FY2020 effective tax rate, which is the tax rate needed to raise the same amount of tax revenues as last year from the properties that were on the books last year and this year was calculated at $0.719138, according to the presentation.
The rollback amount, which is the rate needed to raise the same amount of tax revenues as last year plus 8 percent, was calculated at $0.764420. This was the rate published, establishing a ceiling for tax rate that the council can adopt.
The FY2020 proposed rate include in the city manager’s proposed budget was $0.757173, same as last year’s.
“This budget does not include a property tax increase. This keeps the tax rate the same as last year,” Steere said.
