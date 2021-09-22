The Rowlett City Council adopted a property tax rate of $0.745 per $100 on Tuesday.
The increased tax rate will go toward paying off debt services.
“this was the second year of jumping through a lot of hoops under Senate Bill 2 and some of the uncertainty of COVID,” City Manager Brian Funderburk said. “What I saw this year is going to be really important.”
He said in the coming year, the city plans to accelerate budget adoption, and more collaboration will be needed between staff and council.
Additional revisions to the adopted budget include accelerated repairs of the Kid’s Kingdom play area. Additionally, the city added an additional fire inspector and an additional detention officer. Custodial staff was also changed from part time to full time employment.
Additionally, the city hired an additional auditor and designated additional funds for an internal audit plan.
“This is the ninth budget I’ve been involved in,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “We are in a very different place from where we were nine years ago. We were raising the tax rate, we were reducing services, we were not making capital improvements.”
