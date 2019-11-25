The City of Rowlett has named current Assistant Police Chief Michael Godfrey as Chief of Police. Effective February 19, 2020, Chief Godfrey will officially assume his new role when Chief Mike Brodnax retires on February 18 after almost eight years of service to the City.
“I am very excited to announce Michael Godfrey as the next Chief of Police for the City of Rowlett,” said City Manager Brian Funderburk. “Having held leadership roles within the department for many years, Assistant Chief Godfrey has displayed an unwavering dedication to the men and women of the Rowlett Police Department and proven himself an invaluable asset to our community.”
Godfrey is an innovative police leader with a master’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University. He has over 23 years of law enforcement experience, the last four years at an executive level and the previous ten years at a mid-management level. Godfrey has been with the Rowlett Police Department for 20 years, serving first as a police officer, then sergeant in the patrol, administration, and traffic divisions before a promotion to Lieutenant of Support Services in 2013.
Among other accomplishments, in that role he implemented the Crisis Assistance Program. Promoted to assistant chief in 2015, he oversaw department operations to include patrol, support services, criminal investigations, and community services and has been instrumental in the development and administration of a $12 million department budget. Godfrey has proven adept at managing personnel matters, enhancing staff careers, creating and updating standard operating procedures, and coordinating special department programs. He is also very experienced with department and city-wide strategic planning, creating and updating city council resolutions and ordinances, and working with numerous multi-department city committees.
Godfrey’s certifications and awards include: 2019 - Certified Public Manager – Texas State University 2014 - FBI National Academy (Class #258)
2013 - Supervisor of the Year – Rowlett Police Department
2010 - Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Texas Master Peace Officers License
2010 - Leadership Command College – Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas 2009 - Supervisor of the Year – Rowlett Police Department
2008 - Chief’s Award for Excellence – Rowlett Police Department
2008 - Public Safety Employee of the Year – City of Rowlett
2007 - Texas Crime Prevention Inspector (TCOLE)
2003 - Police Officer of the Year – Rowlett Police Department
2003 - Texas Mental Health Officer (TCOLE)
2002 - Texas Basic Instructor (TCOLE)
1998 - Police Officer of the Year – Terrell Police Department
1998 - International Association of Chiefs of Police Dupont Kevlar Survivor’s Club
1998 - Law Enforcement Purple Heart – National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
“The Rowlett Police Department ranks among the finest police agencies in Texas,” said Godfrey. “The men and women of this department exemplify professionalism and their dedication and commitment to serving the citizens of Rowlett is unequaled. I am honored to lead them and look forward to continuing my personal commitment of service to others.”
His goals for his leadership of the Rowlett Police Department include a focus on de-escalation and compassion-based policing programs and philosophies; expanding mental health and illness awareness so stakeholders receive the necessary care and assistance; ensuring that all employees participate in a culture of problem solving and finding innovative and creative solutions to complex issues and situations; and increasing programs related to community involvement such as crisis assistance, gang awareness, and youth related opportunities and activities.
