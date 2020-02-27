Rowlett athletes assist in leading university team to Lone Star Conference title

The Angelo State University Rams track and field team claimed its first-ever Lone Star Conference Indoor Championship with a dominant performance Feb. 21-22 in Lubbock.
The Rams scored 188 points to claim the title, well ahead of West Texas A&M (148 pts) and Texas A&M-Commerce (117.5 pts) in the standings. Five Rams also claimed individual titles as Trivett Jones of Rowlett won the pole vault, Canon Andrews won the weight throw, Trpimir Siroki won the long jump, Matthew Walsh won the triple jump, and Diego Pettorossi won the 200-meter dash.
Other top finishers for the Rams included:
- Jacobee Jones of Rowlett - 2nd Place, pole vault
- Trpimir Siroki of Zagreb, Croatia - 3rd place, pole vault
- Trpimir Siroki - 2nd place, high jump
- Trpimir Siroki - 3rd place, triple jump
- Maxime Lapeyrie of San Angelo - 3rd place, high jump
- Nicholas Ellisor of Coldsprings - 3rd place, 400 meters
- Marius Laib - 2nd place, heptathlon
- Matthew Creed Goode - 3rd place, heptathlon
- Emmett Seals of Rowlett - 3rd place, 4x400 relay
- Nathan Blackwell of Lubbock - 3rd place, 4x400 relay
- Nicholas Ellisor - 3rd place, 4x400 relay
- Diego Pettorossi - 3rd place, 4x400 relay
"Very proud of these kids for their efforts. We expect to show up at these team championships and compete like this because we are a track team, with emphasis on team,” Coach Tom Dibbern said. “Women ran out of bullets this time, but fought to the end. We are happy to win the first indoor title for ASU with the men. Congrats to ST and Faith for being high point scorers for the conference. Also, congrats to our 11 conference champions, all the point scorers, and numerous national qualifiers. It was an incredible meet for the Rams and Rambelles."
