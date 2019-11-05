Rowlett barber shop wins downtown award

The Texas Downtown Association’s 2019 President’s awards winners were announced on Oct. 30 at the awards gala, and Rowlett’s on Redemption Barber Shop was among the winners.
The gala was held in conjunction with the Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown.
The President’s Awards Program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association (TDA), recognizes outstanding projects, places and people of Texas downtowns.
Redemption Barber Shop is on Main Street in the Village of Rowlett Downtown. It was a finalist in the Design Category, and on Oct. 30 it took home the award for the Best Commercial Interior for the over 50,000 population.
The following was posted on Redemption Barber Shop’s Facebook page on Oct. 31:
“We can't thank all of you enough for helping us win Best Commercial Interior for the Texas Downtown Association. We are incredibly humbled and blessed to be given this opportunity. Cheers to everyone who helped make this happen!”
Redemption is a traditional barbershop offering classic barber cuts and modern, short styles for men, women and children, as well as beard trims and shaves, including straight razor.
Over 100 entries were submitted in 11 different categories from communities across the state. Due to the number of entries, businesses were divided up into two categories – Design and Achievement – with separate judging panels for each group.
“We’re very humbled and thankful for our customers, friends, and family that made this happen. We’re definitely grateful that our home away from home has had a welcoming atmosphere for others. In truth, though, not a decoration one would matter without the people that make up this team, except maybe the free beer," Redemption Barber Shop stated in a press release.
TDA was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local associations, small businesses, and individuals.
