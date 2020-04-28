Rowlett cake artist helps fellow small businesses

Nikki Jackson, owner of Absolutely Edible Cakes and Catering, Home of the Sweet Potato Thang, in Rowlett has been in business nearly 20 years.
Jackson owns one of the many small businesses that have been impacted by local and state orders that have been put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. She applied for a Small Business Debt Relief loan through the CARES Act but was unable to receive the relief she needed, so she took matters into her own hands by hosting a 24-hour "cake-a-thon" on Facebook Live this past Saturday.
The cake designer created her own CARES package, Cake Artist Rapid Emergency Stimulus, a 24-hour cake-a-thon to raise funds to support hospitality businesses. Every hour Jackson drew the name of an event specialist to donate a percentage of the proceeds raised during that hour. She was joined by a host of local partners to keep the party going.
Jackson said the idea came to her because she does a lot of demo cooking on Facebook Live, and after being live for over three hours people didn’t want her to end the “show.”
She added that staying awake for 24 hours was the easy part.
“I’m always up. I work so many hours anyway and I’m a night hawk, so by the time I get off work I’m not anywhere close to ready to go to bed,” she said.
This isn't the first time Jackson has done something for the community; Jackson eagerly assists where she can and has helped feed the Rowlett football team for several years.
Absolutely Edible Cakes featured the “Nic-NakPack,” an assortment of desserts for $30 that will include items such as banana pudding, peach cobbler, and apple pie cheesecake bars. There is also a savory “Nik-Nak Appetizer Pack” for $60, and a “frontline” special that donors can send to their favorite frontline heroes.
As of Tuesday morning, Jackson said she raised over $16,000. The website is still active and she hopes to collect more so that she can donate more to each of the 24 businesses.
To help, visit cakeathon.com.
