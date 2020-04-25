Rowlett cake artists host 24-hour Cake-a-thon on Facebook Live

Nikki Jackson, owner of Absolutely Edible Cakes and Catering, Home of the Sweet Potato Thang in Rowlett, will host a 24-hour Cake-a-thon today beginning at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live, as a relief effort to support fellow event specialists impacted by COVID19.
According to an Oxford Economics and Events Industry Council study in 2018, the event planning business generates $325 billions of direct spending in the United States and helps support more than 5.9 million jobs with $249 billions of labor income. Caterers, who support this industry are experiencing loss of income due to cancellations and postponements due to COVID 19.
Jackson, whose exquisite wedding Chandelier Cake went viral, applied for the Small Business Debt Relief loan through the CARES Act but was unable to receive monetary relief.
Jackson said the idea came to her because she does a lot of demo cooking on Facebook Live and after being live for over three hours people didn’t want her to end the “show.”
“A couple of time they would say "we need 24 hours of Nikki J” so I started thinking about it and the thoughts just started forming and it fell into place,” she said.
“The government Cares Act has let so many of us down,” she added.
The cake designer created her own CARES package, Cake Artist Rapid Emergency Stimulus, a 24-hour cake-a-thon to raise funds to support hospitality businesses. Every hour, on the hour, Jackson will draw the name of an event specialist and donate 10 percent of the proceeds raised during that hour. The Cake-a-thon will stream on Facebook Live for 24 consecutive hours. She will be joined by a host of local partners to keep the Cake-a-thon party going.
Jackson said things fell into space, with friends and family offering to do anything and everything and the website was done in a few hours.
In addition to going live on Facebook, she also wants to go live on Instagram and Youtube but needs 500 more subscribers to make the latter happen.
“No matter what obstacle I face I will be live for 24 straight hours cooking and baking and having fun with my supports. This will be a success,” she said.
A former president of the Rowlett Eagle Football Booster Club said Jackson eagerly assists the community and has helped feed the Rowlett Football team.
Absolutely Edible Cakes will feature the “Nic-NakPack,” an assortment of delectable desserts for $30 that will include items such as banana pudding, peach cobbler, and apple pie cheesecake bars. There will also be a savory “Nik-Nak Appetizer Pack” for $60. She will offer a “Frontline” special that donors can send to their favorite frontline heroes.
Supporters have the option to order online or over the phone. They will observe social distance protocols with drive-up no contact pick-up. The full menu is available at www.cakeathon.com.
