Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian proclaimed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage month recognizes the contribution of Hispanic leaders and Hispanic to the community while recognizing the independence days of Latin and South American countries.
To celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, the library plans to have winning bookmarks from the Hispanic Heritage Bookmark Contest available for patrons throughout October. Additionally, Hispanic heritage will be celebrated as part of the City’s DiverCity Day event on October 2.
At the DiverCity event, resident will have an opportunity to learn about the different cultures of Rowlett and surrounding areas. There will be a variety of food trucks, activities and performances that will educate residents on the city’s diversity.
“Diversity is the woven fabric that makes our community stand out as a welcoming city celebrating the historic contributions of all,” Dana-Bashian said
Hispanic Heritage Month originally started as Hispanic Heritage Week before being expanded during the Ronald Reagan administration.
