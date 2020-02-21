Rowlett celebrates its engineers

The city of Rowlett presented their engineers with a proclamation recognizing the week of Feb. 16-22, 2020 as National Engineers Week.

 photo courtesy of city of Rowlett

The Rowlett City Council presented a proclamation during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to recognize the week of Feb. 16-22, 2020, as National Engineers Week.

National Engineers Week was founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) in 1951. This week is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.

Engineers Week is a formal coalition of more than 70 engineering, education and cultural societies, and more than 50 corporations and government agencies.

According to NSPE, this week is dedicated to raising public awareness of engineers’ positive contributions to quality of life and promotes recognition among parents, teachers and students of the importance of a technical education and high level of math, science and technology literacy, and motivates youth to pursue engineering careers in order to provide a diverse and vigorous engineering workforce.

