Drew Howard

The recipient of the Big ‘R’ Pacesetter, the Chamber’s highest community award, was honored posthumously to Drew Howard.

The Hometown Heroes Awards Banquet hosted by the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Baylor Scott & White – Lake Pointe, was held on Friday, Sept. 11. The event was held via Zoom and featured videos of the winners receiving their awards and included a mixology class as well as thoughts from Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, Eva Hummel from Atmos Energy and Men & Ladies of Honor Founder Tony Rorie. The winners in each category are: 

Police Officer of the Year

  • Officer Jason Welk

Sponsored by the Rowlett Firefighters Association

Student Resource Officer (SRO) of the Year

  • Officer Andres Spivey

Sponsored by Proceed Pay

Teacher of the Year

  • Martha Rainey, Rowlett HS

Sponsored by My Computer Guy

Principal of the Year

                

  • Jeffrey Waller, Stephens Elementary (formerly)

Sponsored by 19 Ministries

Public Works Employee of the Year

  • Tony Creonte

Sponsored by FCC Environmental Services

Firefighter of the Year

  • Troy Ottinger

Sponsored by Atmos Energy

Nurse of the Year

  • Amanda Shaw, MSN, RN

Sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe

Health Professional of the Year

  • Dr. Shibu Thomas

Sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe

Veteran of the Year

  • Dan Kleiss

Sponsored by the Life Message

Vernon Schrade Heritage Hall of Fame Award

  • Chaplain Steve Leatherwood
 

Big “R” Award

  • Drew Howard

Sponsored by Landon Homes

“We were excited to be able to recognize these heroes of our community even though we had to do it virtually,” said Michael Gallops, the chamber’s President/CEO. “We felt like the community and the recipients needed this now rather than later. Too many things have been canceled or postponed but this recognition was simply too important.”

Chaplain Leatherwood, the Schrade Heritage Hall of Fame recipient has been the Rowlett Fire and Police Chaplain for many years and served as the pastor of First Baptist.

The recipient of the Big ‘R’ Pacesetter, the Chamber’s highest community award, was honored posthumously to Drew Howard. The award was presented to his mother, Carolyn Howard.  Drew’s family company, H&S Manufacturing has been a Chamber member since May of 1991 – 29 years. He served on the Chamber Board of Directors from 2006-2009 and again from 2012-2015. During his first term Drew served as Chair from 2007-2008. Drew was a strong advocate for Leadership Rowlett and was the Chair of the Leadership Rowlett Alumni. Drew and his company have received many awards and accolades through the years including 2012 Leadership Rowlett Alumni of the Year, nominee for the Big “R” Pacesetter in 2013 AND 2014 (the highest community award we give) and a nominee for the D.R. Biff Bettencourt Outstanding Service Award in 2015. Drew was a very highly respected businessman and leader in Rowlett.

The mixology class was presented by Kostas Lazana of Opa Greek Tavern. Drinking “fixings” were donated by Goody Goody Liquor and candy and snacks were sponsored by The Mansions & Towers at Bayside. Photo booth sponsors included BB&T (now Truist) and AMCAP Home Loans. Certificates of recognition were provided by State Senator Bob Hall. Video excerpts will be made available on the Chamber’s social media in the upcoming weeks.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments