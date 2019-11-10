Last year the Chamber Board of Directors and an Awards Committee created several new awards. These awards were a huge success and several members applied for each one. These awards are tailored to our Chamber members and recognize success and outstanding performance, and promote the business community in Rowlett.
It is now time for the awards cycle to begin again. The winners will be presented at our Annual Awards Banquet in January 2020.
The Chamber wants to hear your business success stories. For these awards the Chamber needs your participation by completing an application. Just as last year, the Chamber will have outside professionals evaluate and score the applications. This approach allows is to continue being more objective and fair to Chamber members.
Specifics about the awards being solicited for the Annual Awards Banquet will be available on the Chamber website soon. The Chamber asks members to consider completing an application and being recognized for the great things you are doing.
The first of the new awards to be rolled out include:
- Community Impact – Business
- Community Impact – Non-Profit
- Customer Service Excellence
- Entrepreneur Trailblazer
- Workforce Bridge Builder
To be considered for an award, members must complete an application and email it, along with their business logo and any supporting documentation, to Michael Gallops at michael@rowlettchamber.com by Friday, December 6, 2019. Applications are available online at rowlettchamber.com.
Awards will be presented at the Annual Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Hella Temple in Garland. The top three nominees will be notified by Chamber staff.
