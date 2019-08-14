The Chamber of Commerce presented the Rowlett City Council with an annual report during the Aug. 6 council work session covering everything from what the chamber has done this year, improvements and what they’re working toward.
In a presentation led by Chris Kizziar, chairman for the board of directors, it was noted that the chamber has a 91 percent retention rate for its members, 31 percent market penetration, which is the percentage of Rowlett businesses that are members of the chamber, 25 catalyst and lead members (tier 3 and 4 membership), and a 25 percent increase in its reserve fund.
“The majority of the 9 percent would be one-year members who join because they want a ribbon cutting, they want that initial exposure and then they don’t come back. That’s typical across the board,” said Chamber President/CEO Michael Gallops.
Some highlights regarding the chamber’s strategic plan, under business education, is the chamber has a partnership with Eastfield College for certification courses, it offers lunch-n-learn and brings in lunch speakers.
The chamber is a member of the Garland ISD Business Advisory Council, and it has a partnership with the CTE at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center, as well as a partnership with the College, Career, and Military Readiness Ambassador program at Rowlett High School.
In community and economic development, the chamber strives to build a strong community and quality of life. As part of this, it held its first themed awards banquet, a new Hometown Heroes awards banquet, Sunset Santa 5K in partnership with Parks and Rec, Freedom 5K, and a backpack/school supply giveaway.
“The accolades we got on the Freedom 5K this year were across the board. We got the best support from public works, we had the best support from police and the comments we received were – the directions were great, the police were great ...” Gallops said.
He added that this was the best one that the chamber has done thanks to the volunteers, CERT, Fire Corps, Rowlett Citizen Corps Council and city staff.
The presentation also noted that the chamber earned a Net Promoter Score of 59.
Gallops said the Net Promoter Score is based on the results of one question - Would you recommend us to a friend or colleague?
He sent the question to business owners in the city of Rowlett that are listed in its database. Score ranges from minus 100 to 100, so 59 is considered excellent, scores above 70 are considered world class he said.
To learn more about the Net Promoter Score, visit medallia.com/net-promoter-score.
Jim Grabenhorst, director of economic development said the city scored a 62.
Kizziar said the chamber is working toward accreditation and is expected to apply in 2021.
He said as the chairman this year he wanted to set the groundwork for this, and there are nine components that need to be in place before the chamber can apply for accreditation - governance, finance, human resources, government affairs, program development, technology, communication, facilities and benchmarking.
“Each member of the board took on a particular component of this accreditation aspect, and they have been going through and providing to us the things that we already have in place that are necessary and telling us what we need to have in place,” Kizziar said.
Gallops said there are 7,000 chambers in the U.S. and about 300 that are accredited.
A full report can be viewed at rowletttx.swagit.com/city-council.
