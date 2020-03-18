In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins recently issued an order that restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery or drive-thru services. Bars, lounges, taverns, or arcades and private clubs are to be temporarily closed.
The Rowlett Chamber of Commerce is taking precautions for all of their events and meetings, and as of Tuesday the chamber is remaining open even while most staff are working from home.
“Rowlett is open for business,” Chamber President Michael Gallops said. “The chamber is here to support the Rowlett business community, and that includes identifying ways to help reduce the risk to the public. We want and need Rowlett businesses to stay open. However, during this time we feel the need to postpone some of our programs and focus on finding resources and information to the Rowlett business community.”
The following events will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date unless otherwise noted.
- March Monthly Luncheon
- Make a Connection Networking (through April 3, 2020)
- Friday Night Live
- GEMS Professional Women’s Group Bunco Night
- Rowlett Young Professionals April Monthly Meeting
- GEMS Professional Women’s Group April Monthly Meeting
The chamber stated in a press release that any registration for paid events will be honored at the rescheduled date. Refunds will be honored as well if requested.
This time can be difficult for many local businesses and the chamber has compiled a list of resources on their website with the latest information including assistance for businesses, a growing list of businesses that offer curbside and delivery services, as well as tips on how people can continue to support their local businesses during this time.
“The Rowlett chamber encourages the public to diligently practice preventative actions and to follow the guidelines and restrictions directed by the city of Rowlett and Dallas County. Washing hands, social distancing and staying home when sick are the best methods to combat this and other viruses,” the release states.
For more information call 972-475-3200, email info@rowlettchamber.com or visit rowlettchamber.com.
