Rowlett Chamber of Commerce 2019 award winners

The Rowlett Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Awards Banquet was held Saturday, January 25th at the Hella Temple in Garland. The banquet kicked off with a performance of Chicago by the wonderful young ladies of the Rowlett Dance Academy and included a Roaring Twenties theme with gangsters, flapper girls and even a murder mystery! The banquet is Rowlett’s premier business event and highlighted the most accomplished companies and individuals as well as the Chamber’s past year accomplishments.

The winners of the 2019 awards are:

Ambassador of the Year                                          Mark Hall

Customer Service Excellence                                   First Step Chiropractic

Entrepreneur Trailblazer:                                       Primerica

Workforce Bridge Builder                                       Life Message Veterans Resource & Outreach Center

Community Impact – Nonprofit:                              Keep Rowlett Beautiful

Community Impact – Business:                               My Computer Guy

Leadership Alumni of the Year                               Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian

Business of the Year                                                 Main Street Events

Biff Bettencourt Outstanding Leadership & Service Award         Becky Encinia

Chairman’s Award                                                    Eva Hummel

The Business of the Year is awarded to the Rowlett Chamber business that is an ambassador of goodwill to other businesses as an employer, taxpayer, and Chamber member and was awarded to Main Street Events.

The Biff Bettencourt Outstanding Service & Leadership Award is the second highest award the Chamber presents. It is named for D. R. Biff Bettencourt, who was the recipient of the Outstanding Service Award in 1996 and 2001. He also served as the Chair of the Chamber from 1998-1999. Biff was a true example of what it means to serve and the award that bears his name is presented to an individual that goes above and beyond in their service to the Chamber, the Community and to others. The winner is nominated and selected by their peers and this year’s winner was Becky Encinia of Chick-Fil-A of Rowlett.

The Chairman’s Award recognizes excellence, dedication, commitment and diligence in an individual, who has worked with great purpose, promoting the Chamber’s mission, vision and core values. It is a brand new award this year and is selected by the outgoing Chair of the Board. The recipient of the 2019 Chairman’s Award was Eva Hummel of Atmos Energy for her ability to garner support, see the vision, promote our core values, and represent the Chamber’s Spirit of Excellence as well as being an inspiration to tomorrow’s business and community leaders.

The banquet included a silent auction and music by the Dave Washburn Jazz Band. Photos were taken throughout the night by Neslie Fudge Photography and Photography by Cyd and video by Nifty Fifty Solutions.

Sponsors included Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe, Goody Goody Liquor, Whataburger of Mesquite, City of Rowlett Economic Development Department, RE/MAX Select Homes Lucy Massey, Christian Care Center, FCC Environmental Services, American National Bank, Life Message, Rowlett Chamber Foundation, Oncor, Garland ISD, City of Rowlett, Nifty Fifty Solutions, Housewarmers of Rowlett and the Mansions at Bayside.

Pictures and a video presentation will be loaded to the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at facebook.com/RowlettChamber as soon as they are available.

