Rowlett Chamber of Commerce 2019 award winners

The Rowlett Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Awards Banquet was held Saturday, January 25th at the Hella Temple in Garland. The banquet kicked off with a performance of Chicago by the wonderful young ladies of the Rowlett Dance Academy and included a Roaring Twenties theme with gangsters, flapper girls and even a murder mystery! The banquet is Rowlett’s premier business event and highlighted the most accomplished companies and individuals as well as the Chamber’s past year accomplishments.
The winners of the 2019 awards are:
Ambassador of the Year Mark Hall
Customer Service Excellence First Step Chiropractic
Entrepreneur Trailblazer: Primerica
Workforce Bridge Builder Life Message Veterans Resource & Outreach Center
Community Impact – Nonprofit: Keep Rowlett Beautiful
Community Impact – Business: My Computer Guy
Leadership Alumni of the Year Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian
Business of the Year Main Street Events
Biff Bettencourt Outstanding Leadership & Service Award Becky Encinia
Chairman’s Award Eva Hummel
The Business of the Year is awarded to the Rowlett Chamber business that is an ambassador of goodwill to other businesses as an employer, taxpayer, and Chamber member and was awarded to Main Street Events.
The Biff Bettencourt Outstanding Service & Leadership Award is the second highest award the Chamber presents. It is named for D. R. Biff Bettencourt, who was the recipient of the Outstanding Service Award in 1996 and 2001. He also served as the Chair of the Chamber from 1998-1999. Biff was a true example of what it means to serve and the award that bears his name is presented to an individual that goes above and beyond in their service to the Chamber, the Community and to others. The winner is nominated and selected by their peers and this year’s winner was Becky Encinia of Chick-Fil-A of Rowlett.
The Chairman’s Award recognizes excellence, dedication, commitment and diligence in an individual, who has worked with great purpose, promoting the Chamber’s mission, vision and core values. It is a brand new award this year and is selected by the outgoing Chair of the Board. The recipient of the 2019 Chairman’s Award was Eva Hummel of Atmos Energy for her ability to garner support, see the vision, promote our core values, and represent the Chamber’s Spirit of Excellence as well as being an inspiration to tomorrow’s business and community leaders.
The banquet included a silent auction and music by the Dave Washburn Jazz Band. Photos were taken throughout the night by Neslie Fudge Photography and Photography by Cyd and video by Nifty Fifty Solutions.
Sponsors included Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe, Goody Goody Liquor, Whataburger of Mesquite, City of Rowlett Economic Development Department, RE/MAX Select Homes Lucy Massey, Christian Care Center, FCC Environmental Services, American National Bank, Life Message, Rowlett Chamber Foundation, Oncor, Garland ISD, City of Rowlett, Nifty Fifty Solutions, Housewarmers of Rowlett and the Mansions at Bayside.
Pictures and a video presentation will be loaded to the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at facebook.com/RowlettChamber as soon as they are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.