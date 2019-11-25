Rowlett Chamber presents donation to shelter

The Rowlett Chamber of Commerce presented a donation to Rowlett Animal Services during the Nov. 19 Rowlett City Council meeting.

 photo courtesy of City of Rowlett

The Rowlett Chamber of Commerce presented a portion of the proceeds from their annual golf tournament to Rowlett Animal Services during the Nov. 19 Rowlett City Council meeting.

Every year the chamber has a golf tournament, and this year marked the 29th event.  

“In spite of the fact it was 39 degrees when we started the golf tournament that morning we had a really good turnout, and it was a very successful golf tournament,” said Michael Gallops, chamber president/CEO. “As part of that, when we have our fundraisers and events we like to contribute some of our funds to a local nonprofit, or in this case, the animal shelter.”

He presented a check for $1,500 to the animal shelter.

