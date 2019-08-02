Rowlett Chamber of Commerce

Last evening the City of Rowlett approved plans for the Sapphire Bay project and Sapphire Bay Land Holdings I, LLC as the new development partner for the former Bayside South property.  The Sapphire Bay project will bring over $1.0 billion in economic development impact to the City.

As a long-standing economic development partner with the city, the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our complete support for the project and vision it represents for Rowlett’s future.

The new vision encompasses the best things from previous plans and adds new, exciting ideas we believe to be in line with the strategic goals of the chamber.  Ultimately, Sapphire Bay will help to improve our quality of life and promote a business-friendly climate for those who live, work and play in Rowlett.

The Rowlett Chamber welcomes Sapphire Bay Land Holdings I, LLC and Principals Marc S English and Kent Donahue to Rowlett and looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship.

