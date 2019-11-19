Rowlett church dedicates flags to local military men, women

The week of Veteran’s Day, or any day, is a good time to show appreciation to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have served their country and continue serving in meaningful ways in their local communities across America.
In a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 17 Senior Pastor Michael Hankins, Associate Pastor Larry Traylor, their church congregation, which includes a number of military veterans, along with City of Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, and Councilmen Brownie Sherrill gathered outside on the campus of Church in the City at 6005 Dalrock Road to do just that.
On December 26, 2015 devastating tornados struck the Garland-Rowlett area causing $1.2 billion in damage to homes, businesses and property. Church in the City was among those with considerable damage. One of the things that needed restoring, due to age and tornado winds, was their badly leaning flagpoles. Military families in the church took on the project and raised the funds to upright and secure the leaning poles, erect a third flagpole and purchase new flags.
Because the entire Rowlett community was affected to some degree or another by the tornado, Church in the City wanted to dedicate the new flags to All Who Served, honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces who call Rowlett their home. Veterans Day week is an appropriate time to do that. When they drive past the church building on Dalrock Road and see the flags flying, the congregation hopes that their military men and women will know their service to our country and to the Rowlett community is greatly appreciated.
