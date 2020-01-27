Rowlett Citizen Corps Council 2-day class

The Rowlett Citizen Corps Council will sponsor a two-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class on Saturday, February 1 & 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of those days.  Both days are required. 

During a natural or man-made disaster, CERT teams assist public safety teams in doing damage assessment, accounting for residents and securing quick, accessible routes into their neighborhood.  CERT teams also help search for missing persons, and assist with evacuations, traffic control, courtesy patrols and city events. 

Rowlett is actively recruiting residents to be trained in the CERT program that includes disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, and fire suppression following FEMA guidelines.  The class is open to the public.  A course fee of $20 covers class administrative expenses. 

For more information or to register for class, see our website at RowlettCERT.com.

