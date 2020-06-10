Rowlett Police Chief Michael Godfrey brought a proposed partnership between Rowlett Police Department and Sachse Police Department back before the City Council for consideration. The proposal is for the Rowlett PD to provide detention services and prisoner housing for the Sachse PD.
Godfrey said he was approached by Sachse Police Chief Bryan Sylvester with the idea several months ago and the two discussed this before presenting it to each of the city councils.
According to Godfrey’s presentation, Sachse’s population is currently 25,000 and their build-out is estimated to be 28,000, with minimal growth opportunities. The city is unlikely to annex additional land.
“We don’t foresee their population or their number of arrestees growing any time soon,” he said.
Sachse PD makes about 300 arrests per year. They have no detention staff, they don’t have any full-time or part-time detention staff and prisoners are monitored by communications, public service officers and patrol officers.
“Their patrol officers and supervisors have to come in off the streets to keep an eye on their prisoners. This is not an ideal situation for them at all. So through the conversation we decided we’d try to work something out,” said Godfrey.
“As far as the Rowlett Police Department being a viable option, cost was considered. In order for Sachse to change their situation, hire detention officers, it was a considerable cost especially for the size of their city and the number of employees they had. It just did not make a lot of sense,” he added.
He noted that the distance between the two cities is short and Rowlett PD already has a full-service jail with a full-service detention facility that is staffed around the clock with plenty of space and cells. They also have a great relationship with Sachse PD.
According to the presentation, Rowlett jail averages about 1,100 prisoners per year. There are a total of 30 beds with a capacity for 18 males and six females, a holdover cell with a capacity for six inmates and a rubber room for temporary holding. The Rowlett jail has the capacity for additional prisoners.
Rowlett currently has nine detention personnel including two supervisors that work 12-hour schedules. They keep a minimum of two detention officers around the clock, which includes the supervisors. Godfrey said they’ve had to get creative and flexible with scheduling to cover sick days, training and vacation.
The proposal is for Rowlett PD to house Sachse PD’s arrestees within Dallas County and in return, Sachse agrees to fund one additional detention officer to help with scheduling issues and decrease overtime.
Godfrey said both city attorneys have looked over the interlocal agreement. It is a one year term with a 90-day termination clause.
Rowett PD is asking for a payment of $55,927 from Sachse for year one, which is the cost of a detention officer including salary and benefits. The cost to feed additional prisoners a year is minimal.
Council unanimously approved this partnership. Sylvester will take the agreement back to the Sachse council for approval on June 15. From there, they would sign an interlocal agreement, finalize operational plans and procedures, hire a detention officer and begin their housing partnership on Oct. 1.
