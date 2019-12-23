During the Dec. 17 Rowlett City Council work session the council discussed a proposed amendment to the code of ordinances repealing the permitting exemption for accessory structures less than 120 square feet in the 2015 International Building Code and the 2015 International Residential Code.
According to the presentation by Munal Mauladad, director of community development, although a building permit is not required for accessory buildings less than 120 square feet, zoning requirements still apply, including setback requirements, maximum lot coverage and height limitations.
She said over the past six months five cases have arisen where accessory buildings were constructed in violation of the zoning regulations. The cost to move a building to meet setback requirements – the most common violation, can cost as much or more than the original cost to construct the building. The high cost is because moving the building requires the building to be dismantled and often causes damage that must be repaired.
A nominal fee for the review was also proposed, and staff requested that it be $75 for the application.
“We feel that we are doing our residents a disservice if we do not require a permit application associated with this because we’ve run into several instances where residents have accessory structures and they are in violation of the zoning requirements such as building setbacks [and] lot coverage,” Mauladad said in the regular meeting. “We have seen some accessory structures on easements and within the right-of-way, and it becomes a very arduous task to try and remove the structures or rebuild according to the standard and it just adds to the cost.”
Council unanimously approved the amendment.
