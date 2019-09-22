A public hearing was held during Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting to consider taking action on a dis-annexation request on approximately 303.85 acres generally located northeast of Elm Grove Road and east of Vinson Road in the city of Rowlett.
Tract 1 and 2 were annexed on June 18, 1999. Tract 1 is 67.85 acres located at the corner of Vinson and Elm Grove and Tract 2 is 236 acres known as Trails at Cottonwood.
Munal Mauladad, director of Community Development, said water is provided by East Fork Special Utility District (SUD), CIP prioritized improvements is on an as-needed basis and as funds allow. Fire and police protection is provided by the city of Rowlett and there are future plans to extend sewer services to the area.
“A petition was submitted to the city secretary’s office. The petitioner’s request cites lack of sanitary sewer service as their cause,” Mauladad said. “The city has complied with the service plan and has provided water services by East Fork SUD, police and fire services, as well as the same rights and privileges bestowed on Rowlett citizens, and of course the general government benefits associated with that.”
State law states that qualified voters of an annexed area may submit a petition for dis-annextion if the municipality fails or refuses to provide services to the area. The city is required to act within 60 days. The petition was submitted on Aug. 8, so action is required no later than Oct. 7.
According to the presentation, the area contains 95 registered voters. The petition must be signed by a majority of qualified voters, 48 signatures qualifies as a majority. The petition has been deemed invalid due to the following: the petition does not meet the majority signature requirement; only 36 qualified voters signed the petition. The petition is to be posted in three public places 10 days prior to the petition being circulated. It appears the petition posting locations are identified as residences, not public places.
The city charter states that the City Council may, in its exclusive discretion dis-annex territory in accordance with state law or if at least 60 percent of the qualified voters in an area present a verified petition and submit funds equal to the pro rata share of bonded indebtedness based on the area’s assessed property value.
According to Mauladad’s presentation, if the area is dis-annexed, the municipality shall within a six months timeframe refund to the land owners the amount of money collected in property taxes and fees during the period that the area was part of the municipality. If not remitted within six months, the amounts due will generate interest at 6 percent.
Council rejected the dis-annexation on the basis of an invalid petition.
