The Rowlett City Council received a presentation during Tuesday night’s City Council work session to discuss a proposal to adopt a resolution to the proposed construction of the Eagle View Apartments on Miller Road to provide affordable and market rate rental housing, which will facilitate the developer’s application for a 4 percent housing tax credit with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
A City Council work session was conducted Oct. 8 to discuss workforce housing and the application process to enable applicants to request resolutions of support or no objection. Since implementation of the application process, this is the first attempt to bring before the council a request for a resolution of no objection for Tax Credit Development, according to the presentation.
The work session item was not a request for a change in zoning, but should a resolution for no objection be granted, development of the subject property would still require rezoning through the public hearing process, stated Munal Mauladad, director of Community Development.
The subject property is zoned commercial/retail highway district. The future land use plan designates the subject property for office commercial and retail uses. Mauladad said this item was purely informational and would be placed on the Jan. 7 City Council agenda for consideration.
Jean Marie Latsha, vice president of development of Pedcor Investments, said they are proposing 292 units – 124 one-bedrooms, 132 two-bedrooms and 36-three bedrooms. Amenities include a community room and patio; perimeter fencing, swimming pool and covered pavilion; BBQ grills and picnic tables; fitness center and business center; car vacuum station; community laundry room; two playgrounds, a community garden and dog park; individual patio/balconies; energy star appliances; and storage closet and washer/dryer hook-ups.
“Once we are up and running … it’s Pedcor today, Pedcor during construction and Pedcor management as well,” Latsha said.
According to her presentation, Pedcor management policies and practices include criminal background check, sex offender check and a no drug policy; all done at initial leasing and again at renewal. They also have a three-strikes-you’re-out rule, and apartments are inspected every three months.
“We manage well over 15,000 units; we have never had a default and maintain 95 percent occupancy. We have strict house rules and strict screening for our tenants,” she said.
Latsha noted they would be partnering with the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation on this property, and through this partnership they would share the development fee and cash flow.
“A lot of those profits will go right back to the city of Rowlett HFC so they can further some of their causes as well,” she said. “Most importantly, it is that we are really helping folks that are probably living right here in Rowlett or close by and are just really rent burdened. They are paying market rents that are well over what they can afford, and we would like to put a little extra money in their pockets so they can spend it at businesses in the city.”
Pedcor’s target residents will earn annual incomes ranging from $34,920 to $57,840 annually. Income limit is dependent on number of people in each unit.
The property is currently zoned C-3, and they’re proposing a plan development with an underlying C-3 so if they were to walk away for whatever reason it would revert back to the C-3.
Latsha said if they get a resolution of no objection they can start production and go through financing approvals and possibly start construction in the spring or summer of 2021 with an anticipated completion date by summer of 2023.
“Through our partnership with the Housing Finance Corporation, we would be eligible for full property tax exemption. We have agreed to enter into a pilot agreement which would generate revenue for the city. We would pay what would otherwise be city taxes even though we would have that property tax exemption,” she said.
The maximum rental rates Latsha said they could charge right now would be $876 for a one-bedroom, $1,055 for a two-bedroom and $1,222 for a three-bedroom.
Several council members have said they would not support Pedcor’s request because they did not believe having a multifamily development at this location would be the best use of the property and would like to see more commercial or mixed-use development.
