During Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council work session, the council discussed the (re)development status of the property located at 7401 Liberty Grove Road and whether preservation criteria are applicable to the two-acre site.
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said she asked for this item to be put on the agenda because there has been social media discussion in the community about this particular home and supposed plans to tear it down in the near future. People have reached out to her asking if the city could consider stepping in and potentially preserving the home.
“I’ve made public comments on social media; I personally am concerned about that because of the cost involved of potentially preserving that home and moving it, and especially in light of the situation we’re in from a revenue loss standpoint due to pandemic, etc., but that is not my decision,” she said.
She noted that there have been no formal proposals other than residents reaching out to her, and she wanted to open it up for council discussion to see if the council would like to explore that idea.
Munal Mauladad, director of Community Development, provided a briefing on the property. The two-acre property that abuts on the old Merritt Road and Liberty Grove is developed with a 1,600-square-foot single family residence built in 1955.
Based on DCAD, the property is appraised at $195,880 where the land value is $134,000 and the structure is valued at $61,880. There are five accessory structures located on the property, according to the presentation.
“Based on our research, there are no permit records that go beyond 2005 in terms of permit activity or development activity on the site,” Mauladad said. “The property is form base code commercial center. Prior to that, it was zoned mixed-use but with the adoption of the Northshore Center for Commerce and Industry and the adoption of form base code in 2014, in order to meet that vision that property was rezoned to form base code commercial center.”
Mauladad reported that at the Jan. 7 meeting, the City Council approved major warrants related to window percentage for the elevations of a proposed pet day care facility planned on a portion of the property. The two-acre tract was reflected on a concept/phasing plan consisting of three phases. Demolition of the single-family home was shown to be part of Phase 3.
According to the presentation, the developer indicated that the existing residential structure will remain and be carved out during the platting stage as a separate lot of record. Civil drawings have been conditionally approved but are not yet released for construction and are pending a pre-construction meeting. To date, there have been no requests or approved plans to demolish the house.
“It’s been a while since we’ve heard back from the developer, so we don’t know the status yet of the development progress associated with this site. I do know the site is for sale,” Mauladad said.
Concerns have been expressed that the house has historic significance for the city and perhaps consideration should be given to preserving it.
“We do not currently have a historic preservation ordinance and so the ability to evaluate and preserve the site of a historic landmark is limited at this time,” said Mauladad.
According to the presentation, the National Park Service of the US Department of the Interior has developed national standards and guidelines for preserving, rehabilitating, restoring and reconstructing historic properties, and they define preservation as the act or process of applying measures necessary to sustain the existing form, integrity and materials of a historic property.
To meet the landmark designation criteria, dates and historical occurrence, construction of feature would have to be identified. The importance of the event or feature would have to be demonstrated as to why this site marker would be of importance to the community; documentation supporting this would include newspaper articles, government records, history books, photographs, etc. The architectural era/style, exterior and interior building materials and features all play a vital role in determining whether the property qualified to be landmarked.
The city has previously relocated two buildings – The Coyle House and the Chamber of Commerce building.
Mauladad stated that the Coyle House was relocated between 2010 and 2011. The Schrade family moved the structure and donated about $150,000 for repairs subsequent to the move. Additional costs in the amount of about $110,000 were necessary to be able to repair and use the building. It costs the city about $7,000 per year for regular maintenance and landscaping.
The chamber building was relocated on two occasions, one to accommodate the widening of Main Street where the structure was located next to City Hall and the second time in 2015; it was relocate to its current location at 4418 Main Street.
Mauladad said the first relocation cost was likely absorbed as part of the Main Street widening program. The second relocation cost the city $377,688.
Council was concerned that the house would not move well and they are not sure what would be done with the house if the city bought it and moved it. It’s also not financially feasible for the city to explore this option given the financial impact of this year.
