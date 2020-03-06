During Tuesday night's Rowlett City Council meeting, a public hearing was held to consider the Trails at Cottonwood Creek Public Improvement District (PID) on behalf of Freedom Quest for the 765-unit residential development at the northeast corner of Vinson Road and Stonewall Road.
Director of Community Development Munal Mauladad said that at the Oct. 15 meeting council approved a facilities agreement in the amount of $1.053 million in the form of wastewater impact fee credit for the extension, upsize and upgrade of the city’s wastewater infrastructure. In November, the council approved a planned development amendment to modify development standards on the 228-acre tract for a 765-unit residential development. At the Jan. 7 meeting, council accepted a petition for a public hearing on the creation of the Trails at Cottonwood Creek PID.
According to the presentation, a PID is an economic development engine that has the unique ability to place a tax-like assessment on property that can issue tax-exempt bonds to fund or reimburse development costs. PIDs are created to fund enhanced benefits and services within the development, and it is this special assessment that enables the design, installation and maintenance of these services.
PID assessments are justified by the benefit they provide to the future residents/ landowners and are placed on the property to fund or reimburse the development of the capital costs which are repaid by future landowners/ residents.
The justification of the higher tax levied to future landowners/ residents is offset by the higher quality or enhancements of the development. These benefits and associated costs need to be specifically identified as only the landowners/ residents that are benefitting pay costs of the capital used to fund the special benefit.
Mauladad said the applicant has indicated that in order to facilitate more affordable homes they are requesting the city’s support to fund up to $11 million in public improvements through the PID mechanism by levying a special assessment and the issuance of bonds.
The estimated PID bond issuance would be $8,850,000, of which $1,969,750 of the bond proceeds would be dedicated for bond reserves, financing costs as well as to construct onsite improvements at a lower interest rate.
According to the presentation, the general nature of the requested PID may include, but is not limited to, the following: acquisition, construction and improvements, and maintenance of the improvements, consisting of landscaping; erection of fountains, distinctive lighting and signs; acquiring, constructing, improving, widening, narrowing, closing, or rerouting of sidewalks or of streets, any other roadways, or their rights-of-way, including related landscaping, lighting, traffic control devices, screening walls and retaining walls, etc.
The purpose of the request would be to ultimately formalize a PID to fund approximately $11 million for onsite infrastructure. The applicant/ developer has already secured a facilities agreement in an amount not to exceed $1,053,405 to fund offsite wastewater improvements.
Mauladad said the lack of specificity as it related to enhancements, unique features or premium services offered by the developer to the residents that are above and beyond the development requirements does not support the creation of a PID at this time, and staff would not be supporting this.
After a lengthy discussion among the council and city attorney, council voted to table the approval of the PID and bring it back at its March 17 meeting.
