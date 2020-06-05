The Rowlett City Council further discussed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and possible uses during Tuesday night’s City Council work session.
This $2 trillion economic relief package was designed to protect the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
City Manager Brian Funderburk said there’s a portion directly related to states, counties and cities, and they’ve narrowed it down to six major categories.
During a special meeting last Friday, the council discussed these funds at length. The funds can be used for emergency medical response expenses, including emergency medical transportation, related to COVID-19; expenses for communication and enforcement by state, territorial, local and tribal governments of public health order related to COVID-19; expenses for public safety measures undertaken in response to COVID-19; expenses for quarantining individuals; expenses to improve telework capabilities for public employees to enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precaution; expenses of providing paid sick and paid family and medical leave to public employees to enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions; and expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruptions caused by required closures.
“There’s a portion of the funds that we will receive that will be limited as to how much we can spend on items four, five and six (expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures; expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency; and any other COVID-19-related expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government that satisfy the fund’s eligibility criteria) but a larger chunk that has no limitations, except for these items,” Funderburk said.
Prohibited expenses include using the funds to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenses that would not otherwise qualify under the statute, according to the presentation.
Funderburk said the state puts additional restrictions on the portion from the Rockwall County distribution that limits spending for categories 4-6 to 25 percent. Due to the direct distribution from the US Treasury, funds from Dallas County can be used for all categories.
Funds for the Rockwall County side of Rowlett will be distributed by the state; that amount is expected to be $439,065 and $3,248,960 for the Dallas County side of Rowlett, for a total of $3.7 million funds to be received.
Funderburk said during the May 29 meeting council determined that it wanted to complete the initial Rowlett Business Stimulus (ROBUST) Grant.
“There were about $568,000 in request at that time; this was before we knew how the CARES Act money would be distributed,” he said. “We established $100,000 in funding from other sources in our budget and that left about $468,000 that was unfunded.
“At this point with the ROBUST Grant, the CARES Act would provide the additional funding and council determined it wanted to proceed with that, and request from the businesses to make sure they still wanted to move forward with those grants as well,” he continued.
This grant would offer up to $10,000 for each business and it can be used for payroll, lease payments or utilities.
According to the presentation, about 25 percent would be used to assist individuals with rental/mortgage and utilities; small businesses with business interruptions costs; and non-profits providing support to residents impacted by COVID-19.
“Decision points that were made out of these four categories was to move forward with the ROBUST Grant and to set aside 25 percent for direct city costs related to the pandemic, and to preserve 25 percent to provide flexibility if there’s a second surge,” he said. “If there’s not, we could spend more on that in our community now but we wanted to at least play this out to see where it goes with some of the funding decisions with the points we have made.”
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian wanted people to be aware that there’s a Rental Housing Assistance Program right now being offered by Dallas County, and if residents in Dallas County think they may qualify they should look into applying.
Additionally, once the city gets the individual assistance programs for housing and utilities up and running, that will be administered through the Salvation Army.
The council agreed that there still needs to be more clarification and guidance from Dallas County before they can move forward.
