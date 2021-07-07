The Rowlett City Council discussed sidewalk repair and replacement on Tuesday for neighborhoods with low- to moderate-income housing.
Director of Community Development Munal Mauladad gave the council two options for funding the sidewalk repairs. The first option utilizes funding from housing and urban development medium income using $89,000. With this option, assistance can be provided to households with an income of $71,200 or less with city assistance ranging from 50% to 100%.
The second option utilizes the city’s median income of $101,500. This allows the city to assist households with an income of $81,200 or less.
“That second option gives the city a little more flexibility,” Mauladad said.
Sidewalk replacement is based on damages found during the evaluation like separations greater than 2 inches, depressions greater than 5% or cross slopes greater than 2%.
If found in disrepair, a minimum of 8 feet of sidewalk is required to be repaired – the equivalent of two sidewalk panels. The city replaces two panels at a time to ensure easy crossing and proper drainage in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities act.
“We have to make sure our sidewalks are available to all, so our differently abled residents can access them,” Mauladad said.
The public works team determined that replacing only a few panels at a time rather than replacing the entire stretch of sidewalk can compromise the integrity of the sidewalk overtime and shorten the timeline between sidewalk repairs.
“All of those factors come into play, and it all comes down to the damage done to the sidewalk,” Mauladad said.
If there is a consensus to use the proposed income-based assistance program, ownership of the project would go to the community development and neighborhood services team and engage in a joint committee with public works.
The public works department proposes a $50,000 allocation as a pilot program and proceed with the income-based assistance program if the pilot is successful.
The council will choose a funding option in a future meeting.
