The Rowlett City Council considered a contract for election services with the Rockwall County Elections administrator for the May 2 general election.
City Secretary Laura Hallmark said Dallas County has implemented a new voting system for their vote centers. It has changed how they work their precincts and has allowed voters to vote at any Dallas County location. Before the contract is approved with Dallas County, they held a meeting with all of the participants who will be contracting with them.
“At that meeting this year, they notified us they would no longer contract for servicing out-of-county voters. With that, we are now contracting with Rockwall County Elections to service our Rowlett voters who also reside in Rockwall County,” Hallmark said.
The submitted contract designated the early voting and Election Day location as the Rockwall County Library.
“We have asked to use Cullins-Lake Pointe (Elementary School) as an Election Day location, but because Rockwall ISD is not using that location but using the county library as their Election Day location, the question is whether all of their pertinent ballot items would be included,” Hallmark said. “And if it turns out only (to be) the Rowlett council items, then it’s no longer convenient and we’ll leave the location as is to enable the Rowlett residents who reside in Rockwall County to not only vote for Rowlett City Council items but also for the Rockwall ISD and anything that Rockwall County might have.”
“We don’t have a choice anymore about allowing those that reside in Rockwall County to vote early at our early voting site because it’s within Dallas County, and Dallas County will no longer administer that,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.
Council unanimously approved this item.
