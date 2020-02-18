The candidate slate is set for the May 2 municipal and school board election following Friday’s filing deadline.
Rowlett City Council seats up for election are Place 1 currently held by Blake Margolis, Place 3 currently held by Matt Grubisich and Place 5 currently held by Pamela Bell. Places 3 and 5 are unopposed.
Margolis will vie to keep his Place 1 seat against Cindy Gonzales-Baker.
Garland ISD Board of Trustees Place 4 and 5 are up for election as well. Place 4 is currently held by Jed Reed and Place 5 by James Miller.
Miller is unopposed, but Reed, who has been a board member since 2016, will be facing two opponents at the polls – Bob Duckworth and Ana Maria Aguilar DeYoung.
The last day to register to vote for the May 2 election is April 2 (mailed applications must be postmarked April 2, 2020). The last day to apply for ballot-by-mail is April 20 (received not postmarked). Early Voting will be April 20-25 and April 27-28.
