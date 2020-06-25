Rowlett City Council votes to trigger disaster provision of SB2

During the June 16 Rowlett City Council meeting, the council discussed at length a resolution to calculate the tax rate and to consider a resolution directing the city’s finance director to calculate the voter-approval tax rate of the city in the manner provided for a special taxing unit (at a voter-approval rate of 8 percent) due to the declarations of disaster by the governor and the president.
City Manager Brian Funderburk noted that this is a discussion that every city in Texas and across the country is having.
Budget Officer Robert Cone presented council with the details of Senate Bill 2 (SB2) and the disaster provision. SB2, also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019.
Cone said SB2 lowers the tax rate that a city can adopt without voter approval by lowering the multiplier from 8 percent to 3.5 percent.
“SB2 requires an automatic November election if the city approves a rate above 3.5 percent. What that means in a nutshell is before SB2 if a city adopted a tax rate, exceeding the roll back rate (8 percent of M&O growth), voters could petition for a rollback election and that rollback election was not held on a uniform election date,” he said. “Now, with the passage of SB2 if a city adopts a tax rate exceeding the voter-approved rate (3.5 percent M&O growth), the city must hold an automatic election and the tax rate approval election is to be held on the November uniform election date.”
According to the presentation, if the tax rate adoption triggers an automatic election, one that exceeds the 3.5 percent voter approval tax rate, the main deadline is Aug. 17; that’s the deadline to adopt the budget, the tax rate and then call an election.
If the adopted tax rate is not approved in the election, the city then must automatically reduce the tax rate to the voter approved tax rate of 3.5 percent.
Cone said SB2 contains a disaster provision that permits a city to direct the designated officer or employee to calculate the voter-approval tax rate using 8 percent instead of 3.5 percent if any part of the city is located in an area declared a disaster area during the current tax year by the governor or by the president of the United States for at least two years, possibly three.
“What this does is it raises the no-new revenue M&O from 3.5 to 8 (percent) without triggering an election,” he said.
“This does not mean the city will adopt an 8 percent increase to the no-new revenue tax rate; it means they can adopt anywhere up to 8 percent without an election,” he added. “If the disaster provision is invoked for SB2; for example, the proposed budget moves from July 16 to Aug. 4. That’s important because the certified tax roll is due July 27, so if the proposed budget is moved from July 16 to Aug. 4 we’ll have the ability to have the proposed budget to include certified property values rather than estimates of the certified property value.
"The other important date that the SB2 disaster provision moves is it moves the vote on tax rate. Again, invoking this disaster provision isn’t setting the tax rate that’s a discussion for a later time. All this is doing is setting the rates and changing the dates based upon the level that is required for an election.”
Cone said this would move the vote on the tax rate from Aug. 17 to Sept. 15.
“What does all this timing do? It moves everything backwards and moves the decision-making backwards. It means we get a better assessment of the COVID impact on current finances so we can project what’s going to happen and the impact we’re building into the budget for fiscal year 2021,” he said.
Staff recommended approval. Several council members noted they would not approve a tax rate above 3.5 percent but would approve this item as the provision provides more flexibility. Council approved this item 5-2.
According to the city, the proposal to adopt a tax rate for fiscal year 2021 will be made on Aug. 4, with public hearings on the proposed tax rate scheduled for Aug. 18 and Sept. 14. The vote simply gives the city council more flexibility in adopting a tax rate for fiscal year 2021.
“The resolution adopted on June 16 effectively changed the threshold for an election on the tax rate from an increase of 3.5 percent to an increase of 8 percent. This is a return to the historical threshold required for an election on property taxes,” according to the city website.
The FAQ on SB2 can be found at ci.rowlett.tx.us/faq.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.